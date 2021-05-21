By Dennis Agbo The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youths in Enugu state have petitioned the Presidential Visitation Panel of the Federal College of Education Eha-Amufu in Enugu state on the dilapidated and sorry state of infrastructure in the college.

The youths said that the wrath was worsened with the alleged perpetuation of nepotism by the management of the institution under the College’s Provost, Dr Ngozi Ikwuegbu.

The Public Relations Officer of the College, Mr. Chukwuebuka Obi, however, refuted the allegations, saying that the Ohanaeze Youths were only heating up the college system and sending wrong signals to the general public. Obi noted that there was peace, development and advancement in the college.

In the petition, endorsed by the state Ohanaeze Youth leader, Mazi Nnamdi Odo alleged that the Provost of the college constituted a ‘Non-Enugu Indigenes Association’ with which she uses to victimize both the staff and students of the college from Enugu state and prioritized favouritism to people from Imo state where she hails from.

"In our fact-finding mission, we discovered that the living conditions of the students inside the hostels are pitiable, the roofs of all the hostels are licking, there are no restrooms, no bathrooms, our female students are at the receiving end as they have to bathe and cook outside. The windows are broken, students bath and defecate outside. The hostels have no power supply and the students have to use lamps.

“Over 400 staff has been employed by the Provost; the employments are lopsided and greatly favour her kinsmen from Imo state. Out of this number, more than 300 are from Imo state. The provost turned against Ndi-Enugu state by generating an association which houses all other members of staff from all other states within the federation with #Non Enugu Indigene as the nomenclature.

“The provost increased collection of results fee from N1, 000 to N5, 000; Students pay N20, 000 every year by new intakes both for NCE, Pre -NCE, Degrees or Direct Entry meant for renovation of hostels yet the hostels are worse than refuse dumps,” the youths petitioned.

The petitioners, therefore, demanded the unconditional release of the results of 15 students that were allegedly seized by the school management, disbandment of the Association of Non-Enugu Indigenes; upgrade of infrastructure especially the hostels and halt to the victimization of staff and students from Enugu state in the college.

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo youths also demanded for the setting up of a committee to look into the students’ welfare, review all appointments made by the provost and immediate employment of 300 Enugu youths. They also urged the visitation panel to investigate all allegations against the Provost and recommend an appropriate sanction.

