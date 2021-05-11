The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) is set to host the maiden edition of the African Local Content Roundtable in a bid to institutionalize peer review mechanism among African oil-producing countries on local content as a key development imperative for domestication and sustainable growth of Africa’s hydrocarbon resources.

The organizers in a statement issued on Tuesday noted that over the years, critical stakeholders in the oil and gas sector in Africa have been fascinated by the remarkable impact and achievements of Nigeria in the implementation of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act and the development of its hydrocarbon resources which is anchored on the philosophy of In-Country Value Addition.

It stated that African countries such as Uganda, Ghana, Niger Republic, Congo have at various times undertook a study tour to institutions in Nigeria, to understand the Nigerian Content delivery model, with some of the countries signing their own local content laws or policies based on insights from Nigeria.

It added that the African Petroleum Producers Organization (APPO) charter on bilateral cooperation among African oil-producing countries is also a bold step to galvanize African countries towards regional cooperation in the area of developing capacities and capabilities to deliver oil and gas services within the continent.

“The proposed annual African Local Content Roundtable will herald the creation of a structured engagement platform among African countries to discuss local content and sustainability in hydrocarbon development,” the organisers said.

“Promote the conversation among policymakers on the role of local content as a key economic development imperative for African oil-producing countries, lay a solid foundation for the design of an African local content programme, and share data on capacities that exist around skills, infrastructure, facilities, assets and funding for exploration, field development and production activities.”

The event scheduled to hold in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State Capital will host several dignitaries and policy leaders in the oil and gas, government, development agencies, and related sectors connected to the oil and gas sector.

Some of the expected guests will include the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, the Secretary-General of the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement (SG, AfCFTA), and heads of Africa Development Organizations.

The two-day event will be hosted at the Magnificent NCBMB Towers, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, from the 3rd to the 4th of June 2021.

According to the organizers, the dates have been strategically picked close to Nigeria International Petroleum Summit (NIPS 2021) to manage the logistics of participants who will be attending NIPS 2021 from 6th to 10th June 2021.



