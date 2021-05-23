Barely 18 years after the Okadigbo family lost their scion, the late Senate president, Chuba Okadigbo, his first son, Pharaoh, yesterday evening, lost his life to a fatal car accident in Abuja.

Pharaoh reportedly rammed his Toyota Camry saloon car into a truck carrying crates of dink. The front part of the car was damaged beyond repair.

Sources close to the family say his body was been deposited at the morgue.

This would be the second son the late Senate President would be loosing within three years.

In 2018, one of his son’s, Obiajulu Jideofor Okadigbo died of a cold related illness in America.

Details later……….

