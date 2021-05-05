Former presidential candidate, Mr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has called for the implementation of a six-point agenda, towards stabilising Nigeria. In a statement entitled ‘The Dark Days are here, but the light will come’, Olawepo-Hashim said: “In the minimum, Nigeria must establish a Defence Co-operation Agreement (DCA) with a friendly nation to halt the enemy’s advance.

“Those who are fighting Nigeria are from all over the world; we must put our house in order by resolving internal wrangling through dialogue, fairness, and justice.”

He also said Nigeria must have a broad-based cabinet that could inspire hope, efficiency and national unity.

“We must immediately create the framework for states and local councils to have their own police. All states should have concurrent jurisdiction over mineral resources within their domain and pay taxes to the federal purse,” he stressed.





