…describes him as a humane and pragmatic leader, whose vision is to achieve greater good for all Deltans.

A frontline aspirant for the 2023 gubernatorial race in Delta State, Olorogun Kenneth O. Okpara, lauds and celebrates His Excellency, Sen. Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, as he marks a very fulfilling 6th year in office as the Executive Governor of Delta state. Chief Okpara notes that Governor Okowa has consistently demonstrated humane and responsive leadership that is devoid of vindictiveness or haughtiness. In his words:

“Your Excellency, Sir, I want to use this medium to congratulate you as you mark your 6th Anniversary as the Executive Governor of our beloved state. We have witnessed your noiseless achievements over the years. You have, no doubts, demonstrated great passion and commitments in creating a better Delta. This, has always been your mission, which you have consistently executed within the last six years.

You have reliably demonstrated good, redemptive leadership which is acknowledged by Deltans in the homeland and abroad. Your efforts towards human and social improvements and youth-inclusiveness in your Government attest to your recognition of the New Order in global politics.

Your giant strides of achievements are evident and the tales of your glorious conquests will forever be in the chronicles of great leaders. You have shown capacity and leadership in every aspect, be it in agriculture, health, education, judiciary, culture or roads. You have proven yourself!

It is our earnest prayer that God should grant you good health and more wisdom as you complete the last phase of this adventure.

Once again, I join all well-meaning Deltans to congratulate you”.

Olorogun Kenneth O Okpara.