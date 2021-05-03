Olu of Owode Egba, Headquarters of Obafemi Owode Local Government Area, Ogun State, Oba Kolawole Sowemimo, Monday led a high powered delegation of his Chiefs and prominent citizens to pay a Thank You Visit to the Chairman of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company, IBEDC, Dr Tunde Ayeni in his Lagos office.

The visit was to express the town’s appreciation for the replacement of its 2.5MVA 33/11 transformer which got burnt on August 9 2020. The transformer supplied electricity to about 32 communities in the Obafemi Owode Local Government Area.

The traditional ruler and his entourage were received by the Chairman of IBEDC, Dr Tunde Ayeni and the company’s Chief Operating Officer, COO, Engr. John Ayodele.

While expressing appreciation to IBEDC for rising to the occasion by restoring electricity to the area with the supply of the brand new transformer, Oba Sowemimo pledged the cooperation of his subjects to IBEDC in the discharge of its duties to his community.

Dr Tunde Ayeni thanked the Royal Father for the visit, assuring him that IBEDC will continue to ensure regular supply of electricity to the people, but urged the Kabiyesi to impress it on his people to also play their own role by paying promptly for the electricity they consume. He said: “We need to work together and play our roles as expected of us, as distributors and consumers, if we must achieve uninterrupted supply of electricity, ”

The traditional ruler raised the issue of power supply to Mowe/Magboro/Ibafo axis under which his community falls, and expressed the desire for improved electricity supply to the axis.

Responding, Engr. Ayodele disclosed that the IBEDC Board has since approved N4.2 billion key project for bringing power from Abeokuta and reinforcing the Shagamu interchange as well as build the capacity to separate Ibafo and Mowe axis into two different services.

Engr Ayodele disclosed that this project is 75 per cent on course, noting that it will be completed before the end of the year.

“Once this project is completed, you can be assured of improved electricity supply to the axis.” Engr Ayodele told the Royal Father and his entourage.

