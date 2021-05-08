Renowned for designing revolutionary timepieces, the OMEGA brand is once again setting the pace with the launch of its newest collection of timepieces for the year. The launch, which was held virtually on the 23rd of March 2021, was an opportunity for the brand to showcase the latest advancement of its timepiece series and designs.

The high point of the event was the unveiling of the brand’s new SEAMASTER 300 series, offered in Bronze Gold as well as stainless steel. The exclusive Bronze Gold was specifically developed to produce a pleasing aesthetic and hue, while also offering a bronze alloy that could be worn with direct contact on the skin due to its distinctive composition. The watch represents the very first OMEGA to be created in this patent-pending alloy.

The classic stainless steel is designed with thinner bezels crafted from an oxalic anodized treated aluminum for increased hardness. The bracelet is also in stainless steel and now comes with improved fit and finishing. For the leather strap design, a new buckle has been included.

Also introduced were the newly enhanced CONSTELLATION SMALL SECONDS pieces, DE VILLE TRÉSOR POWER RESERVE, SEAMASTER AQUA TERRA, SEAMASTER DIVER 300M BLACK BLACK and SPEEDMASTER MOONWATCH VELCRO® STRAPS.

Each new collection follows the spirit of its original models with unique features, enhanced outfits and upgraded designs tailored to suit its exclusive audience.

In his remarks, Raynald Aeschlimann, President and CEO, OMEGA, expressed his pleasure presenting the newest OMEGA timepieces which have been specially upgraded and created exclusively for its customers.

He stated that “Recently, time has never felt more important. We’ve all learned to cherish and appreciate the hours we have, and really make each one count. That’s why the values of quality, authenticity and craftsmanship really matter. Increasingly, people are embracing the idea of well-made products that not only feel meaningful, but also have a genuine human touch and this is exactly what an OMEGA watch offers.”

“We are continuing to tell the story of our rich heritage, yet updated through the lens of modern innovation and pioneering technology. Our watchmakers are truly pushing the standards of excellence to give customers the most inspiring timepieces possible.” He added.

Also speaking about the launch, Jennifer Obayuwana, Executive Director, Polo Luxury Group, stated that the watches are incredibly appealing – a finely defined masterpiece of art and craftsmanship.

“We are most excited about the launch of these magnificent timepieces by OMEGA. They have continued to affirm their prowess in crafting excellent masterpieces that are a spectacle.” She noted.

She further added that the new collection by OMEGA will soon be available in Polo Luxury stores in Nigeria. Polo Luxury Group is the leading luxury goods company in Nigeria and is the authorized retailer for brands such as Rolex, Cartier, Chopard, Piaget, Breguet, Omega, and Montblanc, among others.

