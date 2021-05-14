Deputy Senate President of the National Assembly, Ovie Omo-Agege. Photo: TWITTER/TijesuAdeoyeTVC

PDP caucus urges peaceful co-existence

Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, yesterday, harped on observance of existing COVID-19 protocols as Muslims celebrated this year’s Eid-el-Fitri. In a statement by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity Yomi Odunuga, in Abuja, Omo-Agege, observed that Nigeria has been relatively safe amid the raging pandemic across the globe.

He said the conclusion of the Ramadan fast notwithstanding, the nation and the entire world needed to sustain self-control, godliness and generosity.

Omo-Agege commended the faithful for their “passionate observance of the Ramadan fast and adherence to holy injunctions.”

ON his part, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mohammed Musa Bello, applauded residents for reaching out to the less privileged, neighbours and loved ones during the celebration.

“It is indeed gratifying to witness FCT residents reaching out to the less-privileged members of the society regardless of ethnicity or religion in the spirit of oneness and caring for one another.”

He implored the residents to internalise the lessons of Ramadan to strengthen the bond of brotherhood and unity across the country.

The minister made the commendation yesterday in his Sallah message.

He reminded the inhabitants that the federal capital was built on unity, urging vigilance at all time.

The FCT chief executive pledged his administration’s continued collaboration with security agencies.

ALSO yesterday, the Kingsley Chinda-led Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the House of Representatives felicitated with the celebrants nationwide.

In a statement, the group urged Muslims to use the occasion to strengthen tolerance, sacrifice, selflessness, mutual love and peaceful coexistence.

Chinda said: “I also urge that this year’s celebration should further afford our Muslim brethren the opportunity to continue to pray for wisdom and spirit of justice to be bestowed on our leaders and unity, peace and progress of our dear county, built on just, fair and egalitarian principles.”



