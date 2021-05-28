By Jimitota Onoyume Omobo Tsola Emiko is to be crowned the 21st Olu of Warri on August 21, 2021. The Iyatsere of the kingdom and acting Chairman, Olu’s Advisory Council, Chief Johnson Amatserunleghe, made the disclosure, yesterday, at the Palace of the Olu of Warri, in Warri South Local Government Area, Delta State.

Flanked by the Regent, Prince Emmanuel Okotie-Eboh , Chief Gabriel Awala,(the Uwangwe ) and other prominent chiefs and princes of the kingdom, the Iyatsere of the kingdom and acting Chairman Olu’s Advisory Council, Chief Amatserunleghe, who addressed newsmen, said the colourful coronation programme would hold at Ode Itsekiri, the ancestral home of Itsekiri nation.

He said: “I will like to say at this juncture that the hands of history are upon our shoulders here today. It is my singular honour and unique privilege to declare to you on behalf of the Warri Council of Kingmakers that the Omoba Tsola Emiko will be crowned and formally installed as the 21st Olu of Warri, on Saturday, August 21, 2021, by the grace of God.

“This will be done at a colourful ceremony in Ode Itsekiri, beginning with a boat regatta here in Warri.

“Let me also seize this opportunity to thank all Itsekiri sons and daughters, especially our people in diaspora worldwide, who have stood by us throughout and have remained steadfast in our desire to have a peaceful transition in line with their wishes. The overall thanks go to Jehovah God, who has kept us and continue to ensure peace in Iwereland.

“The burial rites for our late monarch will continue on June 18, 2021 with a commendation service in Warri, to be followed by traditional burial rites at Ode Itsekiri the next day, June 19, 2021.

READ ALSO: I have no issue with Olu of Warri designate ― Ayiri “Burial activities will end on July 2, 2021. This phase will bring to a close the mourning period throughout the Warri Kingdom.

“Some of you were at Ode Itsekiri on April 5, 2021, when I made the formal proclamation of the painful passing of Ogiame Ikenwoli. You will recall that on that day, we also made a popular declaration of Omoba Tsola Emiko as the successor to the throne.”

