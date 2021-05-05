A general view of the gate of the Greenfield University in Kaduna, Nigeria, on April 21, 2021. – Gunmen have attacked a private university in Nigeria’s northern Kaduna state, killing one staff member and kidnapping some students, police and officials said on April 21, 2021.

It was not immediately clear how many students had been abducted from Greenfield University during the April 20, 2021 attack at night and one official said they were still conducting a headcount. (Photo by NASU BORI / AFP)

One of the remaining 17 abducted students of Greenfield University Aaron Attahiru has been released.

Attahiru was released after his parents negotiated with the kidnappers and paid a ransom Voice Of America (VOA) Hausa reported.

The student’s mother Lauretta Attahiru, who confirmed the development to journalists on Tuesday did not elaborate on the release of her son.

Twenty-two undergraduates were seized from their campus almost two weeks ago by gunmen. Five of them have since been killed by the captors.

In an interview with the VOA Hausa, the leader of the team, Sani Idris Jalingo (also known as Baleri), handed down the threat to kill the remaining students by Tuesday if they refused to pay the ransom.

He explained that affected parents had paid N55 million which they allegedly used in feeding the captives.

“There are 15 females and two males in our captivity, including the son of the late Emir, Shehu Idris, identified as Hamza,” Jalingo said

“We have heard the governor ranting that he would not pay a kobo as ransom to any bandit or kidnapper.

“He even warned his family members that should anyone of them be kidnapped, he wouldn’t pay a kobo to free them.”

The ringleader said they eliminated the five students to show seriousness and the government’s failure to pay the N100 million ransom might lead to the death of the remaining students.





