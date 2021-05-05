One of the abducted students of Greenfield University in Kaduna State has been released after his parents reportedly paid a ransom of N20m to his abductors.

It would be recalled that the kidnappers, on Monday, threatened to kill the remaining 17 of the students in their custody except a ransom of N100 million and 10 motorcycles is paid.

Sources close to the family said the mother of the freed student, Lauritta Attahiru, who is also the wife of a retired army general from Plateau State, paid a ransom of N20 million.

Meanwhile, efforts to facilitate the release of the remaining 29 abducted students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, Kaduna state, has suffered a setback as there are allegations that Islamic cleric, Sheik Gumi, requested the sum of N500m.

According to The Cable, the comment made by one of the parents of the abducted student, angered the cleric and has created problems for the negotiation process.

The parent said Gumi linked them to a suspected negotiator for the bandits who was paid N800,000, adding that the individual said the money was for transportation and demanded an additional N500 million to help secure the release of the students.

However, a source told the publication that the woman was never part of the meeting with Gumi, noting that her comments were made out of ignorance.

The source said:

“That woman made that unfortunate comments out of ignorance. It is just side talks. She was not at the meeting with Shiekh Gumi so she didn’t know what happened at the meeting. She just heard what some people are talking at the corner.

“This unfortunate comment has brought about the serious setback in the efforts being made to ensure the release of our children. She is not supposed to talk about what she doesn’t know.

“Now the man who has been helping us to get the children out has stopped picking our calls because of that reckless statement.

“We were just on the verge of getting the children today, but now the process is suffering setback because of the statement by this woman.

“Right now those who we were talking to them to help us have refused to pick our calls. Since in the morning, we have been calling that man but he is not picking our calls because of that reckless statement.”

Gumi reacts to report of collecting N800k

Meanwhile, Gumi has reacted to reports suggesting he linked the parents of the abducted students to a negotiator whom they paid N800,000. While speaking to The Cable on Wednesday, the cleric described the allegation as nonsense and is not aware of such transactions.

“Absolute nonsense. I don’t know anything about any money transaction,” he told the publication via a text message.





