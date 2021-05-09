By Ugochukwu Alaribe, Steve Oko One police personnel was wounded in the leg on Sunday when unknown gunmen attacked Mike Okiro police station near Ubani Ibeku Main Market Umuahia.

The invasion of the police station resulted in panic in the capital city when the news filtered in as some churches ended their service abruptly to enable their members go home.

Residents most of whom were already out of their homes hurriedly scampered for their homes to avoid being caught in the crossfire as tension mounted.

The initial report had it that Ubani market was set ablaze by unknown assailants, thus throwing residents of the capital city into panic.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer PPRO Geoffrey Ogbonna said the incident occurred around 9:45am.

He said the hoodlums came in two Sienna busses, one Hilux van, and three motorcycles but were engaged in a gun duel by policemen on duty.

According to him the invaders however managed to gain entry into the premises where they entered the offices and collected some documents and office equipment which they set on fire.

He said the heat of the fire affected the ceiling of the building and some furniture.

The PPRO said that the building was still intact and not burnt down contrary to reports, explaining that the police personnel on duty were able to repel the attackers.

Ogbonna said that the attackers later burnt two vehicles and two motorcycles parked in the premises.

READ ALSO: 30 dead bodies recovered from Niger boat mishap, 65 rescued alive He, also said that one police personnel was wounded in the leg by bullet during the exchange of fire with the invaders, but added that the injured cop is receiving treatment at the hospital.

The PPRO further said that the incident occurred few hours after a gang of five robbers was intercepted by the police in Aba.

He said that the robbers were operating in a jeep when they were intercepted by the police and opened fire on them.

He said three of the robbers were arrested and their Jeep recovered while two of them escaped.

