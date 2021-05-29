The All Progressives Congress (APC) local government election primaries held in Surulere area of Lagos State, today 29 May, turned bloody and resulted in the death of an individual.

It was gathered that the cultists who stormed Shamsideen Primary School in the said area and attempted to disrupt the election process were loyal to one of the APC councillorship aspirants.

Videos shared online show thugs parading the streets in their numbers. This led to the Twitter hashtag “Surulere Under Siege”.

According to a document made available to The Punch, out of the four aspirants vying for the position, only one of them, Ms. Barakat Bakare-Akande with number 0066, was successfully screened.

The others who included Babatunde Thomas, Nurudeen Bello were not cleared while Babatunde Ogunlana did not show up.

Some who were not happy with the emergence of Bakare-Akande immediately attempted to disrupt the exercise

Their grouse was based on the fact that another list showing that Babatunde Thomas was cleared had already been circulated. They, therefore, believed that there was foul play.

A fracas soon ensued which led to the death of one while another person was also severely wounded and was seen lying in a pool of blood.

“Immediately after the primary election, officials surfaced with the new list of cleared councillorship aspirants at the venue of the primary election at Shamsideen Primary School, Ojuelegba. The opposing and rival cult groups started engaging in confrontations that led to deaths of the members of the rival cult groups,” an eyewitness said.

It was learned that the police had already arrested some suspects.

The State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, who confirmed the incident said, “I have heard about it but I don’t have the facts. A statement will be issued soon.”