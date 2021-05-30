No fewer than 200 students of an Islamiyya school located at Tegina in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State have been abducted and an individual killed.

It was gathered that the bandits stormed the school around 4.30 pm when the students were receiving lessons.

One person was shot dead while another lays critically injured after gunmen carried out the kidnap operation on Sunday, 30 May.

A resident of the area Zayyad Mohammed confirmed the incident to Channels Television via telephone.

According to him, the Salihu Tanko Islamiyya school where the incident took place, was built by a retired Immigration officer.

Details of the attack are still sketchy, but according to sources, the Islamiyya school is not the usual Sangaya boarding Islamic school, but a conventional one where parents send their children on a daily basis for the purpose of acquiring Islamic education.

As at the time of filing this report, the police were yet to make any comments regarding the development.

However, the Secretary to the Niger State Government, Ahmed Matane says the number of the abducted students is yet to be ascertained.

According to him, “Yes, there was an attack at the Islamiyya school, but we do not yet have the exact number of students that were abducted. We are in touch with parents in the area to know those whose children were abducted.”

Mr. Matane who is the chairman of the state security committee further revealed that while the attack in Tegina was going on, there were simultaneous attacks in Lavun LGA and some fringes of Mashegu LGA.

He said though the simultaneous attacks were overwhelming for security agencies at the time, the government in collaboration with security agencies has mobilized troops to the various areas, including local vigilantes.