Afenifere By Dayo Johnson Akure Afenifere, the Pan Yoruba Socio- Political Group has said that the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is unorganized following the statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President, Garba Shehu on the ban on open grazing by the southern governors.

Its Secretary General, Chief Sola Ebiseni said this in Akure, the Ondo state capital while reacting to the statement credited Garba Shehu

READ ALSO: Kwara, Plateau top open defecation population — FG Ebiseni in a terse statement said; reacting to Shehu’s statement again, would amount dignifying him.

According to him “Having reacted to the statement of the Attorney General, I consider it infra dignitatem to still countenance Garba Shehu whose statement, claiming the president’s authority, on the same ban on open grazing, does not only show how unorganised the Buhari Government is, but also a vote of no confidence on the AG, who should safe the honour of his office and the legal profession by resigning pronto.”

Vanguard Nigeria News

