Sanus Lamido By Emmanuel Ogbonnaya Regardless of the past and current successes recorded in any society, the future remains hinged on the caliber of leaders in the making, this is because a time will come when the baton of leadership must necessarily be passed on to another generation. One of Nigeria’s exemplary leaders, HH Muhammad Sanusi II’s ongoing efforts at raising quality future leaders therefore represents a beacon of hope for this national quest.

Over the years, we have seen and heard of many exceptional leaders in Nigeria, however, not many have remained relevant after their stints in public offices, even when they still could have held up the torch to illuminate the path for younger leaders, they rather chose to retire into oblivion, taking with them their mentoring capital, which is in very high demand.

It is therefore noteworthy that HH Muhammad Sanusi II, having embodied exemplary leadership both in public and traditional institutions of the society, remains keen and committed to the objectives of nation building through initiatives that nurture innovation, education, gender empowerment and spirituality.

Following his tenure as the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, comments from citizens and the international community show that HH Muhammad Sanusi II is highly regarded as one of the most brilliant minds in the country. This does not come as a surprise as one of his many remarkable achievements include the renowned “Sanusi Tsunami’, a policy reform focused on four major remarkable pillars: Quality banks, Financial stability, healthy financial sector evolution, and the financial sector contribution to the real economy.

Serving as UN SDG Advocate specifically focused on SDG 4, 5, and 8 (quality education, gender equality, economic growth, and decent work), HH Muhammad Sanusi II has been actively involved in advocating for Girl-Child development through qualitative education and the tremendous success in the past few months has transcended borders.

A testament to show that Africa and Nigeria in particular, can overcome its educational lapses with transformative action.

As an individual with an in-depth understanding of the developmental challenges Nigeria faces, it was no surprise that HH Muhammad Sanusi was recently appointed the Khalifah by the scholastic Tijjaniya religious group lending further credence to his leadership excellence.

It is noteworthy that his appointment by the religious group is not only based on his devotion to Islam but his outstanding leadership abilities and passion for transformational change through education and culture. The Tijjaniya religious group is one of the largest Islamic groups that cut across North, West, and East Africa.

HH Muhammad Sanusi’s strong belief in upholding family values is constantly expressed through his weekly Islamic lectures and relentless call on political authorities to adopt a codified Muslim family law. The law aims to protect women and girls who are affected in arbitrary rulings by judges that enforce existing patriarchal traditions in the Northern part of Nigeria.

Considered to be relentlessly outspoken but this seems to be the courageous recipe needed for Nigeria to face up to its developmental impediments. HH Sanusi is, no doubt, an unconventional leader who stands tall among elites and a firm believer in tackling the root cause of poverty in society.

In his words, “the level of poverty we see on the streets today is a product of bad economic policies and wrong priorities, and until we correct that, the transformational change Nigerians desire may be far-fetched”.

As a result of his passion for leadership and inclusive development which doesn’t seem to be waning, Nigeria can expect to witness more from an untiring leader with a mantra for transformative actions and a patriotic advocate for a greater nation.

Emmanuel Ogbonnaya is a public affairs analyst, Yali and Africa4Her advocate. Writes from Abuja, Nigeria.

