Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri The Imo state government yesterday said that the opposition was creating an imaginary rift between the Imo state Governor, Hope Uzodimma and his Deputy, Placid Njoku.

The Imo state governor, Hope Uzodimma’s Chief Press Secretary, Oguwike Nwachuku, spoke to newsmen in Owerri, while debunking the report on the alleged rift between Uzodimma and his deputy.

He said that all the opposition wanted to achieve through the sponsorship of the said report was to divert the attention of Imo people from the ongoing infrastructure development in the state.

He said: “The relationship between governor Hope Uzodimma and his deputy, Placid Njoku is very cordial, and I want to tell you that Uzodimma, did not make any mistake in choosing Njoku as his deputy. Whatever anybody is insinuating is not in existence.

Also read: Attack on Uzodinma: Security situation in Imo worrisome, youth group says “Opposition party members using their newspapers in the state, just trying to create an imaginary rift between the governor and his deputy. To us, it is part of the design to divert attention, from the ongoing infrastructure development in Imo state. The papers that keep writing these are owned by the membership of the opposition political party. And I want to say this, whoever is sponsoring this must do a soul searching, where is your integrity.”

“And it is good I say this, It is a very big misconception, to say that the governor does not send his deputy to represent him in a function, the deputy governor has his roles cut out for him. You don’t need to tell the governor who to send to represent him on any occasion. The deputy governor has been representing the governor, always even last Sunday, the Deputy Governor, represented the governor, at the Assumpta Cathedral Catholic church.

“Like I just said, they are just creating an imaginary rift, to get at the governor, Hope Uzodimma. When people talk about fake news or quackery this is what comes to your mind with this kind of report,” the government said.

