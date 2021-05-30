market violenceNationalNewsNigeriaSamuel Ortom

Ortom Asks Security Agencies To Arrest Culprits Of Modern Market Violence 

By
0
Views: Visits 0

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has ordered security agencies to fish out culprits of Modern Market violence and apprehend them for prosecution. 

 

Ortom in a statement, yesterday, condemned in strong terms, the incident at Modern Market, Makurdi, when some youths stormed the market to harass traders of Muslims faith extraction.

Ortom said no one has a right to prevent others from worshipping where it pleases them.  He urged youths to avoid acts capable of creating tension, noting that anyone found fomenting trouble would be brought to justice. 

Corporate Farmers Launch Initiatives To Boost Agribusiness

Previous article

Ugwuanyi Inaugurates Enugu Unity Park

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *