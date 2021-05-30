Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has ordered security agencies to fish out culprits of Modern Market violence and apprehend them for prosecution.



Ortom in a statement, yesterday, condemned in strong terms, the incident at Modern Market, Makurdi, when some youths stormed the market to harass traders of Muslims faith extraction.

Ortom said no one has a right to prevent others from worshipping where it pleases them. He urged youths to avoid acts capable of creating tension, noting that anyone found fomenting trouble would be brought to justice.