Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has criticized Governor Nasir El-Rufai for berating his charge to the federal government following the growing insecurity in the country.

About two weeks ago, Ortom called on President Muhammadu Buhari to rise up to his responsibilities and take matters of insecurity seriously.

Ortom made the call after unknown gunmen stormed an Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in Makurdi local government, and opened fire on innocent refugees.

Reacting to Ortoms call during a webinar organized by the Africa Leadership Group on Thursday, Premium Times quoted Mr El-Rufai as saying:

“I did not hear what Governor Ortom said (in the video) but I know him and he is not somebody I take very seriously, frankly. He has other issues of governance that he is using the Federal Government as a punching bag to distract attention from his failures.”

Mr El-Rufai further said Mr Ortom is owing Benue teachers and public servants many months’ salaries but covering up with issues of insecurity.

El-Rufai’s comments did not sit well with Ortom who has since reacted in a statement via his spokesperson, Terver Akase.

The Benue governor said Mr El-Rufai who has failed in several aspects as Governor of Kaduna has no moral justification to accuse another Governor, accusing him of religious and ethnic bigotry.

The statement partly read:

“A governor who has divided the good people of Kaduna against one another by not hiding his hatred of indigenes of the state on account of religion and ethnicity is not qualified to judge another governor on any issue whatsoever. A Governor who chose a Muslim deputy in a state where Christians have a huge population is certainly not one to preach unity and peaceful co-existence.

“El-Rufai’s attack on Governor Ortom is merely to make him look good before the Presidency. He has apparently fallen out of favor at the Villa and wants to use Governor Ortom as a launchpad back to reckoning. How has he handled his own problems in Kaduna? This is a man who has insulted almost every prominent Nigerian including the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua and former President Olusegun Obasanjo; a man who is his former boss and one who brought him to limelight.

“We have not forgotten the unprintable things El-Rufai said during Goodluck Jonathan’s time as President. He insulted the then President and publicly supported terrorists attacking parts of the country. His statements on the abduction of Chibok girls and several other acts of terrorism are still fresh in our minds. El-Rufai is on record to have said repeatedly that Fulani people must retaliate any wrong done to them no matter how long it takes.”

Speaking on owing salaries, Ortom said the Kaduna governor has no moral rights to counsel him.

“Nasir el-Rufai doesn’t possess the credentials to counsel anyone on payment of salaries and the welfare of workers. This is a Governor who recently sacked 4,000 workers for no just cause. He ought to be ashamed of himself. What happened to the lofty promises he made to Kaduna people in 2015?”

Ortom concluded the statement by urging El-Rufai to address the numerous problems in his state.

