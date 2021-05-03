Asisat OshoalaFootballPernille HarderSportUEFA Women Champions League

Oshoala’s Barça, Chelsea Reach UEFA Women Champions League Final

By
0
Views: Visits 0

Asisat Oshoala (centre) has been a big force in FC Barcelona Ladies’ dominance of Spanish women football.


Pernille Harder’s late header made the difference for Chelsea, and Lieke Martens scored twice for Barcelona, as they took a step closer to becoming European champions., reports AP. Both teams advanced to the Women’s Champions League final when Chelsea beat Bayern Munich 4-1 after Barça topped Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 in the second leg of their semifinals yesterday. They’ll meet on May 16 in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Harder headed in from a free kick in the 84th minute to give Chelsea a 3-1 lead — 4-3 on aggregate. Fran Kirby added her second goal of the game in the 95th, firing into an empty net after Bayern had sent everyone forward in the dying minutes, to make it 5-3 on aggregate.

Kirby had opened the scoring early on, and the teams then traded first-half goals with Sarah Zadrazil tallying for the visitors and Ji So-yun for Chelsea at Kingsmeadow stadium. It’s the first time Chelsea has reached the final.

Earlier, Barça advanced by an aggregate score of 3-2. Playing in front of nearly 1,000 fans at Johan Cruyff Stadium, the hosts built an early two-goal lead over PSG thanks to stellar finishing from its Netherlands winger.

Martens, the UEFA women’s player of the year in 2016-17, caught up to a long pass down the left side and curled a right-footed shot into the top far corner of the net in the eighth minute. She was then left unmarked at the far post to tap in a low cross from Caroline Graham Hansen in the 31st.

Marie-Antoinette Katoto scored for the visitors three minutes later. Nigeria’s Asisat Oshoala was a second half substitute for Barcelona.

The Catalan club’s only other trip to the final was in 2019, when it lost 4-1 to French powerhouse Lyon.




No comments yet

Professionals Advocate Backyard, Greenhouse Farming

Previous article

Shock As Killers Of Salome Abuh Get Mere 12 Years Jail Term

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply