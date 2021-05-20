Normalcy has returned to the Oshodi area of Lagos State after hours of chaos on Thursday morning.

While the cause of the chaos is unknown, reports said some hoodlums killed military personnel in the area.

Consequently, military personnel stormed the area on Thursday morning to allegedly avenge the reported death of the officer of the Nigerian Air Force, who was allegedly mobbed to death on Wednesday.

Many vehicles, especially commercial buses were destroyed, while some persons were assaulted by the aggrieved security operatives.

Traders and passersby in Oshodi scampered for safety amidst the chaos.

Lagos State Police Command said it has commenced investigation into civil disturbances that led to pandemonium in Oshodi.

Lagos police spokesman, Muyiwa Adejobi, said, “We are aware of the conflict that occurred at Capa Park/Mosafejo Osodi Lagos today Thursday, May 20, 2021 around 7.am. Normalcy has been restored to the area, as the matter is under investigation.

The police urged Lagosians to go about their lawful businesses in the area and in the state in general.

“No cause for alarm. The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu has ordered that intensive patrol be emplaced in the area,” Adejobi said.





No comments yet

Like this: Like Loading...