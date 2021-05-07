Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa (right); Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Boboye Oyeyemi at the commissioning of the FRSC training school in Delta State…yesterday.

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday, canvassed improved collaboration between the Federal Government and the states for more democratic dividends and better service delivery to Nigerians. He stated this at the inauguration of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Marshal Inspectorate Training School, built by the Delta State Government in Owa-Alero, Ika North East Council.

Osinbajo said: “It is an excellent exemplar of the benefits of collaboration between state governments and Federal Government agencies. And as it should be, the ultimate beneficiaries are the good people of the state and the country at large.”

He lauded Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, pointing out that this “far-sighted and thoughtful contribution of the state government is worthy of commendation.”

“I am persuaded to encourage all levels of government to emulate Delta, Enugu, Plateau and Oyo states, which have exemplified this spirit of cooperation for development by their tremendous support for the road safety institutions within their jurisdictions,” he added.

He lauded he cordial relationship between the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) and the FRSC, which according to him, “has led to the establishment of two additional training institutions in the last one year.”

Applauding the efforts of the FRSC management over the years, Osinbajo said: “Indeed, the choice of Nigeria as one of the centres of excellence for road safety in Africa by the African Development Bank (AfDB) is a clear acknowledgment of the considerable contributions of the corps to the development of road safety in the region.”

Responding, Governor Okowa, who commended Osinbajo for honouring the invitation, clarified that the facility has 500-seat auditorium, modern equipment, lecture hall, officers’ lodge, hostels and clinic, among others.

Besides Okowa and FRSC Corps Marshal, Boboye Oyeyemi, Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, who accompanied the Vice President, Obi of Owa-Alero and Chairman, Delta State Traditional Rulers aCouncil, Dr. Emmanuel Efeizomor II, and other top government officials, attended the event.

