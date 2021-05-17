NEC presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo. Photo; TWITTER/NIGERIAGOV

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has distanced himself from a website campaigning and mobilising support for his purported presidential ambition ahead of the 2023 election. Osinbajo on Monday said he is rather focused on addressing issues including concerns of insecurity among other challenges bedevilling the country.

Distancing himself, the Vice President, through his Spokesman, Laolu Akande, in a statement said the campaign was an unnecessary enterprise.

“The attention of the Office of the Vice President has been drawn to a website:supportosinbajo.ng that is calling on Nigerians to join a volunteer group mobilizing support for Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, ahead of the 2023 presidential election,” Akande said.

“Details of this website and the solicitation of the group are currently trending on WhatsApp with a suggestion that Prof. Osinbajo has “quietly” declared interest in the 2023 election.

“The Office of the Vice President is not in any way connected to this website or the group behind it and considers such an enterprise an unnecessary distraction.

“Prof. Osinbajo has not declared any interest whatsoever in the 2023 election, but he is rather focused on working in his capacity as Vice President in the current administration to address all the compelling issues in the country and concerns of Nigerians, including finding effective and lasting solutions to the security challenges.

“Therefore, we ask that people desist from such unhelpful permutations while we all deal together with the challenges confronting us as Nigerians, and resolve them for the benefit of our people, peace and prosperity in the land.”





