Wife of the VP, Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo, consoling widow of slain NAF Pilot, Flt LT. Alfred Olufade Since Friday 21st May 2021, when the NAF plane crashed killing military officers including the Chief of Army Staff, the Wife of the Vice President, Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo, has made it a point of duty to visit families of the departed military officers, consoling their widows, relatives, offering relief and emotional support.

When the incident was reported on Friday, she immediately visited the wife of the late COAS, accompanied by the wife of Chief of Defense Staff, Mrs Victoria Irabor.

On Saturday, May 22, the Wife of the VP returned to the Flag Staff House, the official residence of the COAS at Niger Barracks to spend more time with the family and further console the widow of the late Army Chief.

On Sunday, May 23, Mrs Osinbajo continued her visit to Niger Barracks accompanied by Mrs Irabor, the wives of the Chief of Naval Staff, Hajiya Nana Aishat Gambo; and Chief of Air Staff, Mrs Elizabeth Olubunmi Amao, again to see the widow of the COAS.

Afterwards with the wives of the service chiefs accompanying her, they all visited the wife of the late Provost Marshal of the Nigerian Army, Brig-Gen Olatunji Olayinka, and other spouses of departed army officers at the barracks.

She didn’t stop there as she proceeded to the NAF Base, near the airport, to meet with the widows and relatives of all Abuja based deceased Air Force officers.

There she met with families of deceased officers, Flt Lt A Olufade, Sgt Adesina and ACM Oyedepo.

In total she has visited relatives and families of 7 of the departed military officers. 3 at the NAF Base, and 4 at the Niger Barracks, Abuja.

Vanguard News Nigeria

