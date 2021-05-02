Mr. Osita Chidoka, a former Minister of Aviation, has taken a swipe at the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration for not knowing how technology start-ups make money.

Mr Chidoka, a member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, said this on Saturday while speaking at The Platform, an event hosted by the Senior Pastor of Covenant Nation, Poju Oyemade, to converse issues of national development.

“What is the average age of our cabinet. Our cabinet does not reflect Nigeria. They cannot understand Paystack, they cannot understand Flutterwave. They cannot understand Kobo360.

“They don’t know how to tax them. The tax authorities are taxing their revenues because they think that all the money received by Kobo360 is revenue. No, it is money they are receiving as an aggregator,” Channels Television quoted Chidoka as saying.

“So we need young people like you to be the Chairman of the FIRS. That’s what we need. We need people who understand.

“We can’t help them. Mr. President cannot understand it. The APC government does not understand it. They are too old to understand it. What they understand is borrowing money from the Central Bank,” Chidoka added.

According to the former Minister, the relatively new crop of technology innovators are part of a new Nigeria he described as ‘Naija’.

“We need to unlock Naija,” he said.

“It is not the responsibility of the structuralists. They are deceiving us, to make us keep looking at that day when we will change our constitution and El-Dorado will come. No, they are planning how they will take over in that new El-Dorado. “

