Ostrich egg thief caught attempting to flee zoo

Photo: Screenshot of a video posted on Webo

A woman was caught stealing an ostrich egg in a zoo in Dezhou, East China’s Shandong Province, on Monday. A video on social media showing the attempted theft drew a strong backlash from netizens.

The video showed the woman jumping over the fence of an ostrich enclosure and picking up an egg on the ground, with an ostrich lying beside it. She made two more runs into the enclosure, apparently in a bid to obtain more eggs.

However, her plans were foiled by the zoo gatekeeper, who stopped her at the exit. The zoo’s management told the media that they eventually chose not to report her to the police after she returned the egg and made a “sincere” apology.

But netizens clearly were not so forgiving about the woman’s behavior. Some suggested that she should be punished by being put on a blacklist for all zoos.

“Such illicit behavior should be punished, especially when it has already been exposed to the public, otherwise more people might follow suit and do the same thing, knowing that it won’t be punished,” read one comment on Sina Weibo.

