An accident which saw a truck plunge into a ditch in Osogbo, Osun State in the early hours of Saturday has left 10 female palm oil traders dead, and 36 others injured.

Straight News reports that the occupants who were mostly traders were sleeping on the truck, a Volvo FL7, with registration number KMC 35 ZJ, when the accident happened.

One of the survivors who spoke to the publication said:

”The truck was ascending the November 27 overhead bridge opposite the NECO office when the driver lost control as the truck could not ascend the bridge. The truck then went on a reverse and fell into the ditch.

“The accident happened around 2 a.m. when some of us were sleeping on top of the kegs of palm oil in the truck.

”The truck fell into the ditch and about 10 of us were killed while others have been taken to Osun State University Teaching Hospital, Osogbo, and one other public hospital.”

The spokesperson of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Osun State, Agnes Ogungbemi, confirmed the incident, saying eight persons were found dead and 36 others injured. She explained that 61 persons were involved in the accident.

“The suspected cause of the accident was overload. The injured victims were taken to Osun State Teaching Hospital and Asubiaro Hospitals. Arrangements are ongoing to convey the dead victims to a mortuary.

”The vehicle which was heavily loaded with Jerry cans of palm oil and over 60 passengers was trying to ascend the ramp but started rolling backward and lost control. It fell sideways into the side drainage, throwing off the jerry cans over the passengers and killed some in the process,” she said.

