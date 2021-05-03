Suspected fleeing bandits, apprehended by Amotekun Corps at the gate of the Army Barracks, Okitipupa, set to be repatriated to Kano and Jigawa states.

Says menace has root in cultism The Corps Commandant of the Osun Security Network, code-named Amotekun Corps, Brig.-Gen. Bashir Adewinmbi (rtd), has said that the only way to win the war against insecurity in the country is for the people to be ready to volunteer information on criminals .

Adewinmbi said that security of life and property requires collective efforts of every individual since criminals were not ghosts but members of various communities.

He stated these while fielding questions from journalists during the screening of Amotekun Corps in Osogbo at the weekend.

The security expert, who explained that the state would get rid of criminal elements only when residents offer useful information that can lead to the arrest of these undesired people in their communities, said such security tips would be treated confidentially.

He commended Governor Gboyega Oyetola for the proactive approach towards security matters, urging Osun residents to support efforts at stamping all forms of crimes out of the state.

The Osun Amotekun Corps commandant said the recent security challenges was a spillover effect of insecurity situation in Nigeria. He said: “I see the security challenges in the state as a spillover effect of insecurity situation in Nigeria. What is happening is not peculiar to Osun State. .

“Most of these things happening are attributed to economic hardship, bad leadership, lack of interest to work on the part of the youths. We need to look into the way our youths are being brought up. We need to appeal to every family and society to look after the children, educate them properly and put them on the right path.

“All these crimes taking place now have their roots from cultism. It is from cultism that the criminality graduates to bigger crimes. The bandits, kidnappers, armed robbers and rapists belong to one cult group or the other.”

The government is making efforts to crack down on all these through Amotekun. And I want to assure you that Osun will overcome the security challenges very soon,” he said.



