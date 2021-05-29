The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Osun Command, says it has deployed its personnel to strategic locations on the highways within the state toward reducing auto crashes.



Mrs Kudirat Ibrahim, the outgoing Sector Commander of FRSC in Osun, made the call during a courtesy visit to her by Mr Olagoke Olatoye, the South-West Zonal Manager of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Saturday in Osogbo. Describing Olatoye and his team’s visit as a parting gift for her, Ibrahim said she had been transferred from the Osun Command to the FRSC Training School in Delta with effect from next week.

She said FRSC has a goal to reduce road crashes by 15 per cent and fatality by 20 per cent, adding that collaboration with NAN was needed toward achieving the goal.

Ibrahim also said that NAN could help FRSC by projecting the road safety activities through education and enlightenment of road users.

“Our goals is to educate and also sensitise drivers on the need to be weary of speeding, overloading and wrongful overtaking.

“All these activities are dangerous, and we need NAN to help sensitise motorists and the public on the need to be safety conscious on the highways to save lives,” she said.

Ibrahim, also called on the motorists to have attitudinal change to reduce road crashes.

She urged NAN to accord the incoming FRSC Sector Commander the same positive reportage and cooperation, which she enjoyed during her stay in the state.

In his remarks, Olatoye said that having FRSC as a neighbour in NAN Osogbo office, would further solidify the bond between the two Federal Government establishments.

The zonal manager urged the FRSC to always provide first hand information about their activities to the agency for wider publication.

He intimated the sector commander with various services and products of the agency including, SMS alerts, PR wire, among others.

Olatoye, while describing NAN as a

leading news agency in Nigeria and Africa, said that the agency would continue to sustain its relationship with FRSC.





