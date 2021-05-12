By Shina Abubakar Following the gruesome murder of a Mother and child in a village in Ife-North Local Government of Osun state, Modakeke community have demanded thorough Investigation into the circumstances surrounding their death.

Vanguard had reported that Titilayo Gbadegesin and her son, Reuben Gbadegesin were murdered on their farmland at Alapata village by unknown persons on Tuesday leading to anxiety in Modakeke.

Speaking with newsmen, spokesperson, Modakeke Progressive Union, Venerable Debo Babalola insisted that police and the state government must investigate and unravel those behind the evil act.

READ ALSO: Gas explosion in Ogun kills 3 including an infant He added that Reuben was due to travel abroad next month, but his corpse and that of his mother were brought to the palace by the protesting youths of the town.

“Titilayo Gbadegesin, is a produce buyer, while her son, Reuben Gbadegesin, her first child was due to travel out of the country. The mother is also a farmer. We demand diligence Investigation into her death, we are still in darkness as to how it happened.

“May be her colleagues that own farms in the village may know how it happened and who did it. Alapata village is in Ife-North Local Government populated by Modakeke farmers, while Isoya village around it is an Ife settlement but for now we can’t ascertain those behind it.

“We, however, called on the appropriate authorities to investigate their killings and allow justice prevail”, he said

Vanguard News Nigeria

