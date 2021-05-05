Shina Abubakar – Osogbo Osun State Co-ordinator of the National Youths Service Corps, Mr Adewale Adegoke has denied rumours that the scheme has mandated Covid-19 vaccine as a condition for corps members’ monthly biometric clearance.

The insinuation was trending on social media platforms among corps members in the state on Tuesday.

However, a statement issued by Adegoke on Wednesday denied making the vaccine compulsory for corps members in the state, adding that neither was it made a condition for monthly biometric clearance for them.

“The vaccine administration is voluntary and therefore only corps members and members of staff who were interested were administered the vaccine during the 2021 Batch A orientation course and now.

READ ALSO: FG to set up police special unit for Niger Delta soon — Akpabio “It should also be noted that out of the over 4000 corps members in the state only a few hundreds have been vaccinated so far. The State Coordinator, having been vaccinated along with the management and some members of staff had encouraged corps members and other members of staff to leverage on the opportunity provided by the scheme in order to be safe.

“The kind gesture of the Director-General in liaising with the appropriate bodies to ensure the vaccine is made available to corps members nationwide is proof of his deep commitment to the welfare and safety of the NYSC members but at no point in time did the scheme at all levels ever compel nor attach its statutory duties to the corps members to the administration of the corona vaccine.

“We wish to call on members of the scheme in the state to debunk all rumours and myths surrounding the vaccine as it has been proven and approved to be safe”, it reads.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...