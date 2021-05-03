By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo Osun State Government on Monday assured motorists in Osogbo that it would complete the Olaiya flyover project within the stated nine months.

Addressing journalists after inspection of work at the site, the Commissioner for Works and Transportation, Engr. Remi Omowaye said he is hopeful that the project could be delivered ahead of time.

The state government had in February this year inaugurated the N2.7 billion 625 metres flyover at Olaiya Intersection to be completed in November.

Omowaye, who was flanked by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Works and Transportation, Engr Toke Olaniyan, said the company handling the project has integrity and would not only deliver on time but would not compromise standard.

ALSO READ: Breaking: Suspected sponsor of unknown gunmen arrested in Imo “Three months ago we started this project and we are on the activities of fourth months and if you look at the project you can see that we are doing significantly well and by God’s grace we are going to finish this project on the 9th month.

“What I can say from our work schedule is that we are in the activity of the fourth month, work rate here is over 30 percent, which is an indication that we are moving faster than we envisaged. We make sure that we did not compromise standards and all regulatory bodies come here often and they see that we did not compromise standards.

“While we are waiting for piles to cast we started doing drainage which supposed to be activities of week five but instead of us to wait we started to do drainages. What is important is not the percentage of construction but the fact that we are running the projects on the site simultaneously. Everything that is needed for the construction is on ground”, the Commissioner said.

ALSO READ: Niger distributes second batch of food items to IDPs camps He described insinuation that the flyover project is the contractor’s first major project, saying besides being an indigenous contractor, he has also handled over 100 projects in known states of the country, including bridges.

“It is not true that the contractor handling the project has not done a major project before. It was not only the company that bided, we have two companies. The contractor has done projects in Akwa Ibom, he is doing two in Oyo State and he has done over 100 big contracts in the country.

“We are happy that the contractor is an indigene of Osun, his corporate social responsibility is coming back to the State, besides, he can stand shoulder to shoulder with international contractors in terms of quality service delivery. He is a contractor we can vouch for, we have looked at his pedigree before we consider him.

The one he did in Akwa Ibom was done six to seven years ago which was constructed on the water. Our own here is, even more, better, it is standing on a rock” Omowaye added.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...