A free-to-view broadcast satellite service provider, OurTV is to start showing Extreme Fighting Championship (EFC) & Basketball Africa League (BAL), to its audiences in Nigeria.

According to the management, the introduction of these shows will be an exhilarating way to keep customers glued to their screen this season.

The company’s Head of Sports, Mr Lawal Audu, said that the move is a significant landmark for OurSports, and continued fulfillment of a promise to its esteemed customers as we hope to keep giving them the premium content they signed up for”.

He said, “We want to express our gratitude to our loyal viewers who have always believed in and supported us. For EFC, the first live bouts will take place on May 8 at EFC85, with seven more events scheduled throughout the year which will last till December 4, 2021.

“The historic inaugural season of the Basketball Africa League (BAL) will air on Sunday, May 16 till May 30 2021 at the Kigali Arena in Kigali, Rwanda, with 12 teams from across Africa participating. Nigerian Basketball Team, the Rivers Hoopers will be competing in this league.

“The BAL is supported by the National Basketball Association (NBA) with the first BAL Finals to take place on May 30”, Uttah Deovera. We dedicate this to all customers and Nigerians & Africans.OurSports is a sports channel on OurTV, a division of Trefoil Networks,” he added.





