The Phone and Allied Products Dealers Association of Nigeria (PAPDAN) has said that the Computer Village in Ikeja, Lagos, creates no fewer than 8000 job opportunities for Nigerian youths.

Mr Ifeanyi Akabue, President, PAPDAN, said in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Thursday.

He said that the figure was for only those engaged with his association, aside from other trade associations in the location.

Akabue said that because of the rate of unemployment in the country, the hub had offered lots of jobs, including online or digital marketing.

He, however, said many of the young people do not have shops at the hub to transact their businesses.

According to him, the association has conducted training for over 200 people on online marketing within the last six months.

‘’So many of our young ones are in online marketing, we had a training for our members and workers.

‘’Over 200 young people have been trained in the last six months, since after the COVID-19 and EndSars saga.

‘’Some of our members have empowered those trained by supplying goods to them on trust to sell and make refunds later.

‘’The training has had a multiplying effect on the employment rate of youths in the country,’’ he said.

Akabue, therefore, advised policymakers to encourage the young ones by patronising local content.

He said that there were a lot of talented young ones that need government, organisation and individuals support to promote their works.

Vanguard News Nigeria

