Scores of youths from six communities in Owerri West Local Council of Imo State, again, at the weekend, protested against acquisition of their ancestral lands, measuring over 1,000 hectares, by some persons, without paying any compensation.

Drawn from Avu, Obinze, Unuanunu, Dindi Ihiagwa, Ihiagwa Ancient Kingdom, and Umuoma communities, and led by Frank Odu, they alleged the area, which had been excised by the Federal Government to them, after the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO), originally acquired them, 38 years ago, wondered why “unknown persons,” who dropped FUTO’s name and that of Imo State Government, began to erect buildings.

They vowed to stop further work on their land.

The aggrieved youths chanted songs, displaying placards with various inscriptions to express their discrepancies.

Odu said: “We cannot accept what is going on in our land. This is the only area we have as settlement areas of six communities. FUTO had acquired it before, about 38 years ago, without compensation. The over 1,000 hectares of land were later excised by the Federal Government. We do not know who are these unknown people who are dropping the name of the FUTO authorities and Imo State Government, claiming they acquired the lands from them. We shall resist it to the last.”

The outgoing FUTO Vice Chancellor (VC), Prof. Francis Eze, told The Guardian the issue would be settled before his exit from office next month. He sued for peace.



