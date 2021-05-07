The police in Ondo State say they have arrested no fewer than 20 suspects in connection with the crises that erupted in Ikare -Akoko and Owo townships.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that there were crises on Monday in Ikare-Akoko as a result of rivalry amongst some chiefs in the community, which claimed lives and property.

NAN also reports that members of the Odua Peoples Congress had a bloody clash with members of a secret cult, resulting in loss of lives and property.

Mr Salami Bolaji, state Commissioner of Police, told newsmen on Friday in Akure that all the suspects would be charged to court once the Judiciary Staff

Union of Nigeria called off their strike.

“I can assure you that those involved in the crises in the two communities will not be allowed to go unpunished,” he said.

Meanwhile, Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu had on Wednesday imposed a 24-hour curfew in Ikare-Akoko to prevent the escalation of the crises.





