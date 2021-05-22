COAS Ibrahim Attahiru Urges Nigerians not to mourn like unbelievers Shina Abubakar – Osogbo Osun State Governor, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola, has described the death of the Chief of Army Staff, COAS, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, and members of his entourage as shocking and devastating.

Oyetola who had taken to his Twitter handle and Facebook page on Friday night to commiserate with President Muhammadu Buhari and the families of the deceased urged Nigerians not to mourn like unbelievers.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, on Saturday morning, the Osun Governor said the late COAS was a brave, assertive and distinguished army General who gave his best to his country by leading the war against insurgency in the Northeast and banditry in other parts of the country from the front.

READ ALSO: Ayade, APC take over PDP Secretariat in Cross River “For me, the death of the COAS was shocking and devastating. On behalf of the Government and the good people of Osun, I commiserate with President Muhammadu Buhari, Chief of Defence Staff, Major General Lucky E.O Irabor, and the entire country on the unfortunate death of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, and other persons on board the ill-fated aircraft. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased. May God grant their souls eternal rest.

“But as we mourn, I urge us all not to mourn like unbelievers who don’t believe in the existence of God and life after death. Both Islam and Christianity preach that no leaf can fall from the tree without the knowledge of the Almighty, the creator of heaven and earth, the knower and seer of all things, long before they were planned and before they happened.

“Let’s mourn like Muslims and Christians who know God and pray for the repose of the souls of the deceased while praying God to grant the families they left behind and us all the courage and fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.

“We should take solace in this saying of Prophet Mohammad (SAW): ‘What has reached you was never meant to miss you and what has missed you was never meant to reach you.’

“The COAS was a gallant officer, an administrator par excellence, and an uncommon patriot who gave his best to the fatherland. May Allah grants him Aljanat Firdaus,” Oyetola added.

Vanguard News Nigeria

