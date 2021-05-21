Oyo State Government has announced today as a work-free day ahead of the local council election slated for tomorrow.

A statement by Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, confirmed that the governor approved the holiday to enable the state conduct a hitch-free election tomorrow, Saturday, May 22, 2021.

The statement urged residents of the state to go about their duties peacefully and come out en-masse to participate in the election.

The statement read: “His Excellency, Governor ‘Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, has authorised the declaration of Friday, May 21, 2021, as public holiday.

“The declaration of the holiday is to enable residents of the state participate freely in the council election billed to hold on Saturday May 22, 2021.”

“Every indigene and resident of the state is hereby enjoined to go about his or her business peacefully, while trooping out en-masse to their respective voting areas and perform the civic responsibility on Saturday.”



