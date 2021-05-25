Governor Seyi Makinde Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State says the state will soon pass the whistleblower protection law to make the job of its anti-corruption agency easier.

Makinde disclosed this on Tuesday during a training workshop organised for board members, management and members of staff of Oyo State Anti-Corruption Agency (OYACA) in Ibadan.

READ ALSOIPOB, Cameroonian separatists to exchange weapons, personnel — Report Recall that the personnel were trained by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

The governor, who was represented by the state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof. Oyelowo Oyewo SAN, said the law would act as a motivating factor of getting information from the people.

Makinde said the state would support OYACA in terms of logistic and operational mechanisms to ensure that the agency achieved its aims and objectives.

He said “There is regime of law that you pass to complement each other in securing financial management and control of the state.

“We will be passing the whistleblower law with the reversed audit law.

“In auditing, sometimes, some things may look normal but are not normal for those that are involved in it.

“So, we need insider information to expose those abnormalities and that is why the work of the whistleblower is very important.

“The law will protect and intensify the whistleblower to come out to give information.

” If we have whistleblowers participating with us, we will recover more money for the state.”

Makinde also said the training would equip the agency on how well to investigate anyone who violates the financial law and mismanages the resources of the state.

In her remark, the Chairman of OYACA, retired Justice Eni Esan, commended ICPC for joining forces with the government to successfully fight corruption in the state.

Eni said the training was aimed at developing the participants’ skills and expertise in the area of focus and bringing renewed vigour, zeal and commitment to take the agency to greater heights.

The chairman commended Gov. Makinde and Prof. Oyewo for their support for the agency.

Delivering lecture on the topic: ‘Leading with the Integrity Pointers for Corruption Free- Agency’, Chairman of ICPC, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye SAN, said corruption was endemic in Nigeria and could not be eradicated by ICPC and EFCC alone.

Owasanoye called on officials of OYACA not to compromise or act at liberty to break the law, saying it was one of the problems destroying the country.

The ICPC chairman further urged them not to use their offices as opportunity to make more money, saying that doing so would tarnish their image and that of the agency.

“People that will come to you are very influential, be courageous, determined and don’t disappoint the agency,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...