People Democratic Party’s (PDP) aspirant in the November 6, 2021 gubernatorial race, Valentine Ozigbo, has canvassed stronger labour laws in the country to protect workers.

He described the contribution of Nigerian workers to national development as “immensely valuable”.

In a statement from his Udoka Estate Campaign Office in Awka, Anambra State, at the weekend, in commemoration of this year’s Workers’ Day, Ozigbo lamented the unfair treatment workers receive from the government and employers in the country.

Acknowledging the resilience and dedication of the workers, the immediate past President and Group Chief Executive Officer of Transcorp Plc, called for stronger labour laws against abuses such as delayed payments of salaries, pensions and other entitlements.





