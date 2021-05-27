Ozigbo

Survey puts PDP aspirants on scale Immediate past Managing Director of Transnational Corporation (Transcorp), Valentine Ozigbo, has blamed the rising insecurity in Nigeria on mediocrity.

According to him, the inability of government to address socio-economic challenges, particularly youth unemployment, made criminality and violence to fester.

This is just as an International Policy and Governance Think-Tank, Eagle Badger Consulting, released the result of a survey commissioned by Washington DC-based Council on African World Affairs, on the coming Anambra State gubernatorial election, through its Executive Director, Professor John-Patrick Ifedi.

Ozigbo, who is also a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant for the November 6, 2021 poll in Anambra, told participants at a Zoom conference for media practitioners that, if elected, he would do a lot of things differently, beginning from transparent and credible budgeting process.

He hinted that although he planned to leverage the Anambra State International cargo Airport to pursue a sustainable and profitable agro-development programme in the state, he would have tackled the airport differently.

Ozigbo expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the survey by Eagle Badger, which studied 980 delegates to the PDP governorship primary.

The poll, he added, has given credence to the general perception that he is most likely to win the election for PDP to the detriment of Senator Uche Ekwunife and Dr. Obiora Okonkwo, whom the poll reportedly placed in second and third places respectively.

Pointing out that the credibility of the Abuja-based pollster, Eagle Badger, was confirmed during last year’s Edo State gubernatorial poll, Ozigbo noted with glee that the outcome of the survey showed that a greater percentage of Anambra people wanted the next governor to come from Anambra South.

The research report indicated that the poll focused on the ability of the individual aspirants to tackle insecurity, unemployment, infrastructure, education and healthcare in the southeastern state.

“We have been providing these non-partisan interventions in Nigerian elections, and we aim to provide research-based, evidence-based information that will guide policymakers and educate Nigerian voters,” Ifedi stated.



