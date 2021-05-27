By Arogbonlo Israel In a bid to promote responsibility, team work, and good citizenship among students, RETECH Foundation through its ‘Paint Your School’ initiative has empowered students of Queens College in Lagos.

RETECH Foundation founded in 2019 is saddled with the mandate of developing the youths through its three cardinal programmes, which include: mentorship, scholarship, and good citizenship.

Recently, the Foundation launched the ‘Paint Your School’ initiative at Queens College situated at Yaba area of Lagos where four classes were painted by the students collectively.

Speaking on what motivated the project, Ronye Egborge, Chairman RETECH Foundation, said the ‘Paint Your School’ initiative is aimed at human capital development.

“The idea is to beautify the classroom, and in turn, teach the students the importance of participating in the process. We believe they learn more when they do the painting themselves. It also teaches them responsibility, team work, and good citizenship. All of the aforementioned focused on human capital development,” he said.

On the benefit of the project on the beneficiaries, Mr. Ronye said; “When we have a conducive learning environment education will be better. So, it is important to note that, this initiative will help inform the beneficiaries on how to take good care of their environment.

The project will also help contribute to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in terms of empowering the students with the needed entrepreneurial skills that they can harness positively for the growth of the economy.”

The convener urged the students to ensure that the project is well managed, adding that “it is their responsibility to maintain the painting only if they can put in positive energy to its sustainability”.

He admonished the youths to be better citizens by taking responsibility that would help contribute to the growth and development of Nigeria and the world at large.

Some of the beneficiaries who spoke to Vanguard after the execution of the project, thanked RETECH Foundation for giving them such a rare opportunity to learn the art of painting.

READ ALSO: Queens College: LASG begins investigation into disease resurgence in Lagos schools In her words, the school principal, Dr. Tokunbo Yakubu-Oyinloye commended the Foundation on the laudable project and their contribution towards the development of the school.

“This is a good initiative. It helps our student to learn the art of painting. At least those that do not know how to paint can now paint and this will really help them to be self-reliance even after school. Just like a young lady I read about in the dailies who paints for people and gets paid for the services rendered, the students as well can harness this opportunity by engaging themselves positively.”

She added; “The painting adds to the beauty of the classroom and this will help them to learn better. Indeed, this is a laudable project and I want them to keep it up by extending this initiative to other schools as well.”

One of the teachers, Mrs. Olabimpe Ayoko who spoke to Vanguard reporter, expressed her excitement over the project saying it has impacted her positively.

“It encourages the students to work together as a team. We were all happy while doing the painting. Even the teachers work with the kids joyfully.

“We’re impacted positively at the end of the programme. Personally, have not been this close to painting but through this initiative, I now have knowlege about the art of painting. I want to say kudos to the RETECH Foundation and wish them greater heights.”

A student of SSS1, Ike Chinenye, who spoke on behalf of her colleagues, said: “I enjoyed the whole activity becuase it teaches us how to paint our classroom without actually calling painters. It makes us responsible and gives us the ability to learn good citizenship. So, I thank the foundation that sponsored this programme. On behalf of my colleagues, we say a big thank you!”

The students were all presented with certificates for their performance in the painting process.

Vanguard News Nigeria

