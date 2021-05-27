PHOTO / CHINA

Painted owl on the tree

A hand-painted cartoon owl on a tree on a street in Southwest China’s Chongqing Municipality Photo: IC

RELATED ARTICLES

Dozens of objects thrown from high-rise building amid couple’s fight

After getting drunk and arguing with her boyfriend over a trivial matter, a woman in Jiaxing, East China’s …

Husband shocked to see wife marry another man on social media

A recently married man in North China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region was shocked to see his wife in …

Restaurant trademark invalid for ‘satirizing’ Chinese soccer

The trademark of a popular stinky tofu restaurant in Beijing combining two characters that literally read “slapping” and …

blog comments powered by Disqus

Like this: Like Loading...