PHOTO / CHINA
Painted owl on the tree
A hand-painted cartoon owl on a tree on a street in Southwest China’s Chongqing Municipality Photo: IC
RELATED ARTICLES
Dozens of objects thrown from high-rise building amid couple’s fight
After getting drunk and arguing with her boyfriend over a trivial matter, a woman in Jiaxing, East China’s …
Husband shocked to see wife marry another man on social media
A recently married man in North China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region was shocked to see his wife in …
Restaurant trademark invalid for ‘satirizing’ Chinese soccer
The trademark of a popular stinky tofu restaurant in Beijing combining two characters that literally read “slapping” and …
blog comments powered by Disqus
Comments