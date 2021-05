An Israeli policeman speaks with Palestinian youths lying prone on the ground at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque compound on Monday, after gunfire was shot amidst clashes with Israeli security forces ahead of a planned march to commemorate Israel’s takeover of Jerusalem in the 1967 Six-Day War. Hundreds were wounded in new clashes Monday between Palestinians and Israeli security forces in Jerusalem. Photo: AFP

blog comments powered by Disqus

Like this: Like Loading...