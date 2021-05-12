By Davies Iheamnachor PORT HARCOURT: The Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, has lauded the governors of Southern part of the country for there resolutions in the Tuesday’s meeting at Delta State.

PANDEF said the declaration of end to open grazing in the Southern states was apt, noting that open grazing was outdated.

The National Publicity Secretary, PANDEF, Hon. Ken Robinson, in Port Harcourt, said the meeting of the governors was timely, adding that the move would cement togetherness in the section.

Robinson said: "With the goings-on in the country, we had expected them to meet before now but it is a good thing that they have met. It is a welcomed development. This would not only foster cooperation among the governors and people of the southern states but also strengthen the nation's democracy.

“We have also seen the communique that they issued. It is very commendable.Their resolutions re-emphasized our positions, particularly, on restructuring, open grazing, and the alarming state of insecurity.”

Robinson said the stand of the governors on open grazing has been the position of the South-South leaders, stating it was in tandem with the vision of the people.

He said: “PANDEF has repeatedly said that open grazing outdated and should not be allowed to continue in a society like ours today.

“Those who are involved in he business should realize this and employ other ways of doing the business as it is done in other developed or developing countries. The days of open grazing are over and the sooner those who are in that business realize it, the better for all of us.”

The national Publicity Secretary expressed regrets that the people of the section live their lives in fear, adding that it was not good for the development of the country.

He said: “Citizens now live in fear and are no longer able to freely pursue various livelihoods, across the country, due to the security situation.

“The governors also accentuated the issue of skewed appointments into federal government agencies, include security agencies.

“Recall that PANDEF National leader, Chief Edwin Clark, and 15 other prominent Nigerians are in Court with the Mr. President, over the serial breaches of the federal character in appointments by this administration.

“It is therefore pleasing and reassuring that the governors discussed these issues at their meeting and made those far-reaching resolutions.

“The positions they have taken are in tandem with the thoughts and expectations of the people of Southern Nigeria. So, PANDEF commends them for the elaborate decisions reached. ‘Kudos’ to the Southern Governors.”

