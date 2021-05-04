Parent of an abducted Kaduna university student speaking with journalists during protest at National Assembly on Tuesday, May 4.

Parents and colleagues of the abducted students of the College of Forestry Mechanization, Afaka, in Kaduna State have occupied the National Assembly complex, Abuja, in protest. “My son is the only one I have I don’t have a husband, I’m a widow,” the mother of one of the students told journalists in tears.

She lamented that the abduction is already 55 days – two days shy of two months since the students have been abducted.

Other protesters at the National Assembly include members of the Students Union Government (SUG) of the institution are lamenting over what they described as the negligence of the state and Federal Government in securing the release of the children.

“Education is our right! Safety is our right! Freedom is our right!, Free Afaka 29!” the protesters chanted songs of solidarity and displayed placards demanding prompt rescue of the students.

Publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore and Deji Adeyanju had earlier gathered at the Unity Fountain before proceeding to the National Assembly complex to join the abductees’ family members.

The main entrance of the National Assembly was, however, manned by security agents who denied the protesters entrance.

Thirty-nine students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization Afaka in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State were abducted from their hostels by bandits dressed in military uniform on March 11.

Ten of the students were released in two batches of five each but 29 others have remained in captivity.





