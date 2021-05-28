The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said the parents of children convicted of cultism will also be punished.

He said this while addressing students on Thursday, May 27, during the Children’s Day celebration at the Police College, Ikeja, punch reports.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, said a new law had been signed to fight cultism and it includes punishment for parents of wards convicted of cultism.

Speaking on behalf of the Lagos State Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, said: “The new law against cultism prescribes punitive measures for parents of young people convicted of cultism. Parents should be vigilant and monitor their children.”

He added: “We owe them a duty to ensure that their dreams and aspirations are realized through continuous training, guidance, and mentoring.”

Earlier, the Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, said the state government, through its free education policy from primary to secondary school level, had continued to commit huge resources to the upbringing of the children.

“It is not by accident that the education sector got the highest budget in 2020 and 2021. This is because of the commitment and passion of our dear governor towards providing a conducive environment for teaching and learning for our students,” she said.

