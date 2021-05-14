By Ibrahim HassanWuyo Parents of the remaining 16 kidnapped students and three staff of Greenfield University Kaduna have bagged the Federal Government to pay N160 million ransom for the release of their children.

They spoke on Friday during a prayer session for the safe release of their children.

The parents said the latest demand of N160 million cumulative ransom demanded by the kidnappers was beyond their captivity and expressed worry over the continued stay of their children in captivity.

” Our children have spent 24 days with the kidnappers,” they said.

Also read: Kidnapping, banditry not federal offences – FG replies PDP The Chairman of the parents, Mr Marcus Zarmai, on behalf of other parents, begged President Muhammadu Buhari to use his office and secure the release of the students before something bad happens to them.

He said, “the kidnappers are demanding the sum of N10 million for each of the 16 students, making N160 million, even after we collectively paid them over N60 million ransom for the release of our children without any success.”

“Having exhausted all the money we have to pay as ransom, we are appealing to the Federal Government to assist us to pay the ransom demanded or find any other way to ensure the safe return of our children.”

Among those kidnapped by the bandits is a woman whose daughter,

Esther Chukwuemeka, who was at the prayer session, said her mother was among those kidnapped and prayed for the release of the abducted persons.

“My mother’s absence has created a vacuum in our family. We are appealing to the bandits to release my mother,” she said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

