The Federal Government says it has submitted its National Determined Contribution (NDC) Interim Report to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). In a statement by Mr Saghir el Mohammed, Director Press, Ministry of Environment, on Saturday, in Abuja said the submission was part of government’s commitment to the Paris Agreement on climate change.

Submitting the report on behalf of the Federal Government, the Minister of Environment, Dr Muhammad Abubakar, said that Nigeria had made steady progress towards meeting its NDC.

“This action underscores our determination to achieving the commitment we signed in 2015 to reduce Nigeria’s carbon emissions unconditionally by 20 per cent and 45 per cent conditionally by 2030 with international support.

“The submission made by Nigeria is also to fulfill the requirements for competing in the 2021 Nationally Appropriate Mitigation Action ( NAMA) Call for Proposal,” he said.

Abubakar explained that NAMA Call for Proposal was an opportunity provided by Germany, the Federal Ministry of Environment, Nature Conservation, Nuclear Safety and others, to mobilise finance for climate action around the globe.

He said the finance was mainly to help mitigate the measures of the NDC.





