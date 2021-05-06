These are not the best of times for revered clergy man, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God Worldwide.

The 78 year old religious leader just lost his son, Pastor Dare Adeboye, his third son to be precise.

The 42-year-old reportedly died in his sleep, according to Punch, on Wednesday in Eket, Akwa Ibom State, where he was based with his family.

Adeboye who was the Assistant Pastor in charge of Region (Youth) 35, had ministered the previous day. He was said to have retired to his bed and never woke up. His wife, Temiloluwa, was said to have raised the alarm.

“He was not sick and did not complain of anything before the incident. Pastors in the church were summoned to pray for him, all to no avail,” a source added.

The Head of Media and Public Relations, RCCG, Pastor Olaitan Olubiyi, confirmed the tragedy on Thursday morning.

He said, “It is true. The incident happened in Eket where he was based. I don’t have the details for now. Maybe before the end of today, we will issue a statement.”

Dare would have been 43 years old next month, June.

Last year, on his 42nd birth, his dad, Adeboye on a social media post described him as his first miracle child.

He wrote on his Facebook page,

“Our first miracle child. We pray that God will keep his miraculous working power in your life and all those who needs a miracle today, will use you as a point of contact for their own in JESUS name. (Amen) love from Dad, Mom and the whole Adeboye dynasty.”

Dare was happily married with children.

The senior Adeboye has three surviving children, Leke Adeboye

